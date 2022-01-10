Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Alert level 3 will suffice in the meantime, Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion said Monday as calls were made for stricter restrictions in Metro Manila, where there is a high number of COVID-19 cases.

The National Capital Region was tagged as 'high risk' for COVID-19 transmission at the beginning of the year. COVID-19 infections from the area account for nearly 70 percent of new virus cases, according to Dr. Tony Leachon, a former adviser of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

"Alert Level 3 at this point in time, to me, is sufficient. People are not going out. On top of that, I mean, you have people who just don’t want to go out. The omicron spread is just tremendous," Concepcion told ANC's Headstart.

He believes that while mobility in the last quarter of 2021 was "really high," it will go down in the first quarter of this year and businesses would indeed be "matumal" or slow.

"Businesses are already slow. Things will just get slower...As you raise it to Alert Level 4, then of course it gets tougher—capacities will go down tremendously. Can the business survive? I guess we will be able to cope even with Alert Level 4. We’ve been there," he said.

He cited a risk classification dashboard done by OCTA Research Group with his GoNegosyo that saw that "at this point, the hospitals are basically still ok." However, he said if the healthcare system will be overwhelmed, there should indeed be tighter restrictions.

"I agree with the mayors of the NCR that if the hospitals are going to be overwhelmed and the healthcare workers will be overwhelmed, then maybe there is no recourse but to move to Alert Level 4...Can it be overwhelmed? It’s possible, maybe if the surge goes up to 40,000 cases, 35,000 cases. But from what I know, many people are just staying at home and getting well," he said.

Acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said Monday government is ready to escalate Metro Manila to Alert Level 4 if it reaches the healthcare utilization threshold of more than 70 percent.

"We will not hesitate to do Alert Level 4 if we see that it breaches the threshold. We continue to manage the situation so we do not reach the threshold so that means making sure our healthcare is well enough to accommodate those who need hospitalization," he told ANC's Headstart.

Still, Concepcion remains optimistic about 2022, saying this "could be the beginning of the end if we do things properly." He said there are enough vaccines to protect the public with primary shots and boosters as he called on the unvaccinated to get jabbed and save the economy.

"I’m appealing to all those unvaccinated: the country is at this risk, the economy can collapse, we’re borrowing so much money out there right now to fund the vaccines. If this does not work, then we’ll be paying for a debt that is not productive. The reason why the government is funding this is because it wants to ensure the health of everybody because if the health collapses, then the economy will also collapse," he said.

The Philippines on Sunday reported 28,707 new cases of COVID-19 and a positivity rate of 44%, a new record-high.

The country has so far fully vaccinated 49.76 million individuals, representing 64.51 percent of the government's target. Since its rollout in March, some 111.9 million coronavirus vaccines have been administered, including some 2.8 million booster doses.