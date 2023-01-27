MANILA — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Friday flagged 2 colorum ride-hailing apps operating without permits.

An investigation by the LTFRB revealed apps InDrive and Maxim as Russian-based companies operating in Metro Manila and several provinces such as Pampanga and Cebu, and Baguio and Bacolod cities even without having physical offices in the country.

They have not applied for permits to operate in the country, the agency said.

Some commuters patronize the 2 illegal ride-hailing apps due to their lower rates compared to legitimate Transport Network Vehicle Services (TNVS) companies, said LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz III.

InDrive offers rides through bidding exchanges between drivers and passengers, while Maxim has a flag-down rate of P10.

"They don’t pay government fees. Mababa po ang singil dito. But then again, they’re illegitimate. ‘Pag may nangyari sayo, there’s no way for LTFRB or other government agencies na habulin sila,” Guadiz explained.

(The fares are lower. But then again, they’re illegitimate. If something happens to you, there’s no way for LTFRB or other government agencies to go after them.)

The LTFRB is coordinating with the Department of Information and Communications Technology to ban these apps in the country, he added.