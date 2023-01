Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) will open a total of 4,433 slots for the registration of Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) this month, an official said Wednesday.

The registration will start on Jan. 9, LTFRB technical division head Joel Bolano said. This will also deter the submission of "spurious" or fake documents to ride-hailing service applications, he said.

"Before kasi... nauuna iyong application before sila pupunta sa TNCs. So, ngayon binaligtad po ng LTFRB, mag-register muna sila para matulungan sila ng TNCs na makapag-come up ng mga documents na totoo," said Bolano during a televised briefing.

The registration will be done face-to-face to avoid fixers from meddling through online applications, he said.

It was also important that interested operators or drivers register with their chosen transport network company (TNC) so they could be assisted by the LTFRB when filing for their application.

"So iyong TNC ang siyang mag-a-assist sa kanila para sila ang magpa-file ng application sa LTFRB," he said.

"[Ito ay] para makasiguro po na iyong lahat ng mga papeles o mga dokumentong required ng LTFRB ay tama at naaayon doon sa nilabas na circular ng LTFRB."