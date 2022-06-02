MANILA -- The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Thursday reminded ride-hailing companies against collecting excess charges from their passengers beyond the fare structure for Transport Network Vehicles (TNVs) set by the Board.

The LTFRB issued the statement after receiving a report that a transport network company was charging passengers a P1,000 'Priority Boarding Fee' for a one-way trip.

The agency is now investigating the allegation.

Under Memorandum Circular 2019-036, the flagdown rate for sedan-type TNVs is P40, with a P15 per kilometer fare and P2.00 per minute travel fare.

For Premium AUVs and SUVs, the flagdown rate is at P50.00 with P18 per kilometer fare and P2 per minute travel fare, while hatchback or sub-compact type TNVs have a P30 flagdown rate with P13 per kilometer fare rate and P2.00 per minute travel fare.

A surge rate or double the usual fare per kilometer and per minute travel is applicable for all types of TNVs.

The LTFRB also reminded transport network companies that based on MC No. 2015-016-A, they are required to make the rate structure transparent before the passenger confirms the ride.

The LTFRB said it intends to deploy mystery riders in the next few days to check on the compliance of the TNCs and TNVs operators with their orders.

Any TNC and/or TNVS caught violating the LTFRB's orders shall be subject to fines and penalties.

The LTFRB continued to encourage the public to report any irregularities committed by ride-hailing companies through its hotline number 1342 or its Facebook page.