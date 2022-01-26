Philippine flags fly outside the Philippine Stock Exchange at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on June 18, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday said it would go back to its normal trading hours in February.

Starting Feb. 2, the full day 5-hour trading schedule will be implemented, PSE president and CEO Ramon Monzon said in a memorandum.

The schedule will be as follows:

• 9 a.m. - pre-open

• 9:15 a.m. - pre-open no cancel

• 09:30 a.m. - market open

• 12 p.m. - market recess

• 01 p.m. - market resumption

• 02:45 p.m. - pre-close no cancel

• 02:50 p.m. - run off/trading at last

• 3 p.m. - market close

"The schedule will be in effect until further notice," Monzon said.

ADVISORY: Trading Schedule (effective February 2, 2022) pic.twitter.com/FOy3N10hLc — Philippine Stock Exchange (@PhStockExchange) January 26, 2022

The PSE shortened its trading hours from Jan. 14 to Jan. 31 due to the rising COVID-19 cases likely driven by the omicron variant.

The stock exchange has been adjusting its trading hours to comply with government regulations and mobility restrictions since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

