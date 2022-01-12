PSE sets shortened trading hours from Jan. 14 due to rising COVID cases

Philippine flags fly outside the Philippine Stock Exchange at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on June 18, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Trading will be shortened at the Philippine Stock Exchange due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country, the PSE said.

From Jan. 14 to Jan. 31, the trading hours will be as follows:

• 9 a.m. - pre-open

• 09:15 a.m. - pre-open ni cancel

• 09:30 a.m. - market open

• 12:45 p.m. - pre-close

• 12:48 p.m. - pre-close no cancel

• 12:50 p.m. - run-off/trading at last

• 1 p.m. - market close

"We will await further updates from the IATF-DOH on the status of Covid cases and quarantine situation in Metro Manila a few days before Jan. 31, 2022 and make appropriate announcement in PSE's trading hours after said date," it said in a memo.



On Wednesday, the Department of Health reported a total of 32,246 new infections. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has breached 3 million as of Jan. 11.

