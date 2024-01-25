DTI eyes requiring retailers to put up sign on 'shrinkflation'

MANILA - The Department of Trade and Industry is thinking of requiring retailers to put up signage to indicate the change in the size or weight of products due to "shrinkflation".

Trade Assistant Secretary Amanda Nograles said DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual has ordered a study on how to protect consumers from the negative impact of shrinkflation.

While some manufacturers have raised the prices of their products, some have opted to maintain their current prices but have reduced the size or weight of these products to cope with higher input costs.

Nograles said the DTI may require retailers to put up signages that will alert consumers of the change in the size or weight of some products.

According to Nograles, it is the right of consumers to know the changes in the size and weight of the products they buy.

The Philippine Amalgamated Supermarket Association (PAGASA) said

they have no problem with the requirement to put a notice on the size or weight reduction of some products.

Some canned sardine manufacturers said they are also amenable to informing the public about shrinkflation.

The DTI earlier said shrinkflation in certain goods was justified as manufacturers need to cover the rising costs of imputs.