MANILA - The Department of Trade and Industry on Thursday said the reduction in the size of several items such as coffee in its latest SRP bulletin is "justified" and was noted as a form of "price adjustment."

The practice, sometimes referred to as shrinkflation, involves reducing the size or contents of a product while maintaining its sticker price.

Nine brands of salt and coffee have registered price adjustments in the latest DTI SRP, the agency earlier announced.

The weight reduction, accompanied by either a decrease in price or no change in price change, was approved and was considered an adjustment, DTI Consumer Protection Group Asec. Amanda Nograles told Teleradyo Serbisyo's Pintig ng Bayan program.

While it is allowed, the official noted that any adjustment must be approved by the agency and must be properly advertised in the packaging.

"Sa kape kung titingnan natin na pareho pa rin ang presyo, pero tinala natin as a price adjustment 'yan kasi nagbawas sila ng timbang. Ngayon itong tatlong items sa kape, iba ibang timbang, iba ibang brand pinayagan natin yan kasi based on our computation justified naman po ang pagbawas nila ng timbang," Nograles said.

"Pangalawa po, pinatunayan nila sa packaging na ilalabas nila sa bagong nabawasan na timbang na i-rereflect nila ang bagong timbang. So yan po naapprove na natin yan, kapag naimplement sa groceries and supermarket stores babantayan po yan ng DTI," Nograles added.

She added that some items' prices have not increased since 2018.

Nograles said there are 271 items included in the SRP bulletin and 256 more that are not part of the latest release. Out of the over 500 items, only 63 SKUs have petitioned for a price increase, she said.

"Maraming items na nag retain ng presyo," she said.

Once the DTI is done with reviewing the petitions for the price hikes, a new SRP will be released likely by March, Nograles said.

Meanwhile, the official allayed fears of rising food costs by reminding the public that there is a variety of brands available for basic goods.

"Gamitin natin ang right to choose natin, pwede tayong makapamili ng mga items na hindi nagbago ng presyo, napakarami... pwede natin diskartehan kung paano natin isu-swak sa budget natin," she said.