DTI approves price hikes for several goods

MANILA — The prices of several commodities have increased as the Department of Trade and Industry approved higher prices for these goods.

The DTI said it approved the hikes because these products last increased prices almost six years ago.



"Kung titingnan natin, yung mga humihingi ng price increase, huli silang nagtaas nung 2018, talagang justified naman yung hinihingi nilang price increase," said DTI Asec. Amanda Nograles of the Consumer Protection Group of DTI.



At least 9 grocery items had price hikes based on the new suggested retail price list published by the DTI.

"Gusto po natin i assure yung consumers na maliit na porsyento lang ng SRP bulletin ang gagalaw dito sa pagtaas ng presyo," she told PTV's Bagong Pilipinas on Wednesday.



While some brands of salt increased prices, some coffee brands reduced the contents or weight of their packs, in what is referred to as 'shrinkflation'.

Some consumers interviewed by ABS-CBN News said the new prices were an added burden on their already tight budgets.

"In a way, kailangan mag cost-cutting, yun talaga yung effect. Yung kailangan, wag na muna, yung mas kailangan muna ang priority," said Brian Lim, a customer in a local grocery.

Meanwhile, Mila Suarez said she now has to travel farther to a supermarket that sells cheaper items.



"Kasi karamihan nagtaas, P5, yung iba P3. Malaking bagay na yun tulad samin maliit lang ang kita," Suarez said.



"Syempre meron kang plano, tapos bago ka mamili, may listahan, pagkakasyahin mo kung ano merong pera ka," she added.

Inflation eased to 3.9 percent in December last year after hitting a 14-year high of 8.7 in January 2023.

The Philippine Statistics Authority however also noted that rice prices have been rising.