Farmers' group welcomes suspension of onion importation

MANILA — The Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) welcomed the Department of Agriculture's decision to suspend the importation of onions as local growers prepare to harvest and sell their produce.

SINAG president Rosendo So said the suspension, earlier announced by Agriculture chief Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., would assist onion farmers in the country, particularly in Nueva Ecija, sell their produce at a good price.







The harvest of white onions, according to So, has already started in Nueva Ecija. He mentioned that farmers are selling their produce at P18-P20 a kilogram, which is a break-even price.

One of the reasons, according to So, is that markets are still dominated by the supply of imported white onions.



So expressed gratitude to the Agriculture Department for their prompt action on their request made days ago to halt the importation of onions, as the harvest of white onions is expected to peak in February, while red onions will peak in March.



The suspension of imports is beneficial to onion farmers, according to So, to stabilize the price of onions, especially since more onion farmers have planted onions this planting season due to the good price and high demand last year.







So emphasized that for farmers to earn, farm gate prices must be at least P30 to P45 per kilo. The suspension is expected to last until May, with the possibility of extension until July, according to So.

He added that there is a need to reassess it after 45 days to determine if the local supply of onions can still meet market demand, aiming to prevent a possible spike in prices.





Meanwhile, So mentioned that the infestation of army worms in some onion plantations in Bongabong, Nueva Ecija, will not affect the onion supply in the country.

He clarified that only three barangays have been infested with army worms, locally called "harabas," and the situation is now under control.