Marikina store sells P20/kilo Benguet vegetables amid 'oversupply'

Bagsak presyo ang gulay tulad ng repolyo, labanos, at wombok sa isang tindahan sa Provident Village sa Marikina. Ibinebenta na ang mga ito ng P20/kilo.



Galing ito sa Benguet at hindi tinatanggap sa mga palengke dahil sa dami ng supply ng gulay @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/23DytHQi8I — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) January 8, 2024

MANILA — A truckload of highland vegetables, including radish, cabbage, and wombok or Chinese cabbage, is being sold inside Provident Village in Marikina at a very low price of P20/kilo as farmers sought help due to oversupply.

The P20 per kilo price point is significantly lower than the current price of P50 to 90 per kilo in most wet markets in Metro Manila.



Lynette Bernardo, a sari-sari store owner, said her farmer friends from Benguet called her and pleaded for her to help buy and resell the vegetables at a low price.



She said the farmers have nowhere to bring the produce since most wet markets in Metro Manila are already overflowing with produce.



"Nanggaling sa Benguet, magkakaibang farmers, nagsama-sama at nag-renta ng truck, nagpunta sa Manila. Sinubukan nilang ibenta sa malalaking palengke — Divisoria, Balintawak — hanggang wala silang napagbagsakan kasi apaw-apaw daw ang gulay," she said.



"Dinala nila ulit sa Norte, sa Pangasinan, sa Villasis, pero apaw-apaw din ang gulay tapos tinawagan ako. Umiiyak siya, 'puwede mo bang saluhin ang gulay ko, iwanan ko sa yo?' Kaya iniwanan dito," Bernardo recalled.



Bernardo narrated that the farmers initially brought five tons of vegetables but she only got two tons, hoping she can help resell them.

She said she bought the vegetables out of pity since the farmers are already running out of cash for fuel, toll, food, and other expenses.



"Pinangako ko na gagawin ko ang lahat para maibenta ang mga gulay, gagamitin ko social media, kaibigan ko na maraming kakilala, para i-dispose ang gulay nila," she said.



Bernardo said she is earnestly hoping private individuals and organizations will notice her and buy the vegetables before they rot.



Her stall is at The Site Plaza Commercial Center along Saint Mary's Avenue inside Provident Village, Marikina.

GOOD WEATHER



The Department of Agriculture (DA) said the overproduction of vegetables can be attributed to fair weather in many parts of the country in the past months.



"Sabay-sabay kasi maganda ang panahon kumbaga i-equate natin, maganda ang naging panahon, walang frost. Sa Southern Luzon and Visayas, maganda level of productivity sa lahat ng klase ng gulay," said Asec. Arnel de Mesa, DA spokesperson.



However, he said it's hard to tell if there is an "oversupply" of vegetables on a national scale.



"Mahirap sabihin kasi definitely, malaki kasi ang Pilipinas. Key dito is to find saan malaki area of production at saan ang kulang, and to bring them at a lower price," he added.



The DA said it is looking at strengthening the Kadiwa Centers in the regions so farmers can sell their harvest easier.