MANILA — The Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) plans to distribute vegetable seedlings for farmers affected by Typhoon Egay.

High value crops, composed of vegetables and fruits, accounted for 10.3 percent of total losses on agriculture, amounting to more that P200 million, based on the latest bulletin of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

BPI Director Gerald Glenn Panganiban said they are ready to help affected farmers.

"Lagi naman tayong ready, at sa high value crops, we have buffer stocks ng vegetable seeds. For other crops, mayroon tayong representation from affected region namigay tayo ng urban agriculture kits," Panganiban said.

"Based 'yun sa directive ng Pangulo na tulungan nga 'yung mga regions na naapektuhan ng recent typhoon," he added.

Typhoon Egay affected 1,510 hectares of vegetable plantations, which caused 10,314 metric tons of production loss.

According to the latest monitoring of DA's Bantay Presyo, highland vegetables have the following prices per kilo:

Cabbage (P110-150)

Carrot (P140-240)

Baguio Beans (P100-160)

White Potato (P100-200)

Pechay (P80-150)

Lowland vegetables, meanwhile, have the following prices per kilo:

Amplaya (P100-200)

Sitaw (P80-150)

Eggplant and Tomato (P80-160).

Panganiban is also promoting urban farming as an alternative source of vegetables.

On Tuesday, the BPI partnered with a food company to launch their advocacy in promoting urban farming not just in homes but also in schools and barangays.

Panganiban said this will be helpful especially because prices of vegetables surge whenever we are battered by storms.

"'Yun ang staple natin, bagyo, 20 typhoons a year from strong to very strong. Hindi lang conventional farming ang pinupush, mayroon din greenhouse farming, controlled environment farming na kahit papaano makakawithstand sa bagyo," Panganiban said.

"With dwindling areas of production, we have to be creative and use technology," he added.

About 2,582 kilograms of assorted vegetable seeds is available as DA intervention for affected farmers.