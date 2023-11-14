Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — An ABS-CBN News story discussing the country's onion supply problems was recognized as the Best Online Story at the 16th Bright Leaf Agriculture Journalism Awards held Monday.

The explainer was written by reporter Jervis Manahan and featured photographs by photojournalist Jonathan Cellona.

Bright Leaf said the ABS-CBN News report "focused on peeling away the layers of problems that beset the Philippine onion industry amidst skyrocketing onion prices."

Manahan thanked the ABS-CBN News team for the support.

"This recognition humbles us and challenges us to do better in our news reportage. This award is for the onion farmers of Nueva Ecija and the entire Philippines," he also said.

Other awardees were as follows:

Agriculture Story of the Year - Henry E. Empeño - Business Mirror

Best Agriculture TV Story - Shyla Francisco - TV5

Best Agriculture Radio Story - Zhander Cayabyab - Radio Mindanao Network (RMN) DZXL 558

Best Agriculture News Story (National) - Carmela Reyes-Estrope - Philippine Daily Inquirer

Best Agriculture News Story (Regional) - Erwin P. Nicavera - SunStar Bacolod

Best Agriculture Feature Story (National) - Cai Ordinario, Jovee Marie de la Cruz, and Jovy Noelle Rodriguez - Business Mirror

Best Agriculture Feature Story (Regional) - Genory Vanz S. Alfasain - SunStar Davao

Best Story in Tobacco Product Alternatives - Cristina Eloisa Baclig - Inquirer.net

Best Tobacco Story - Bong Sarmiento - Mindanews

Tobacco Photo Of The Year - Wilfredo Lomibao - Sunday Punch

Agriculture Photo Of The Year - Rhoy Cobilla

The agriculture journalism awards, which began in 2007 and is organized by PMFTC Inc., is held annually and recognizes members of the media covering the agriculture sector.

"The Bright Leaf Award builds a sense of community and integrity among agricultural journalists and media practitioners, while still emphasizing the value of telling stories about Philippine agriculture and providing hope and inspiration to their readers," it said.

This year's ceremony was the first held in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.