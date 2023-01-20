DICT: Over 22 million SIMs registered as of Jan. 18

MANILA - At least 22 million SIMs have been registered as of Jan. 18, the Department of Information and Technology (DICT) said on Friday.

The registered 22,298,020 SIMs represent 13.20 percent of the total 68,977,773 million subscribers nationwide, the DICT said in a statement, citing data from the National Telecommunications Commission.

Smart Communications Inc reported a total of 11,115,808 SIMs registered, Globe Telecom with 9,337,537 and DITO Telecommunity with 1,844,675, data showed.

DICT Spokesperson Usec. Anna Mae Yu Lamentillo said DICT regional offices have implemented assistance desks in MIMAROPA with the help of Tech4Ed Centers located in Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan.

For those who have not registered their SIMs, the following are the only official online channels:

• SMART - smart.com.ph/simreg or simreg.smart.com.ph

• GLOBE - new.globe.com.ph/simreg

• DITO - https://digital.dito.ph/pto/download/app

For complaints, users can reach hotline 1326.

