MANILA - The National Grip Corp of the Philippines on Tuesday warned of thin supply during the summer season due to high demand.

NGCP said the Department of Energy forecast total peak demand of 12,387 Megawatts (MW) for Luzon to occur in the last week of May, or a 747 MW increase from the actual 2021 peak load of 11,640 MW on May 28, 2021.

"Thin operating margins (power in excess of demand, which is used to manage and balance the grid) is forecasted in the Luzon grid from April to June due to increase in demand during the summer, which includes the critical election period," the NGCP said.

The country's power grid operator said demand-side management was needed to ensure adequate power during May elections.

"To alleviate possible power shortages, NGCP appeals to policymakers to immediately explore demand-side management strategies to mitigate any possible power supply issues in the coming summer months, especially at or around the time of the presidential elections," it said.

In compliance with a DOE directive, no maintenance shutdowns were scheduled during the summer months, the agency said.

“On paper, there appears to be sufficient supply to meet demand," the NGCP said. But the company also noted that "the plan on paper ... is not always followed.".

"It is when there are unscheduled shutdowns and derations, and extensions of maintenance duration, that grid operations may be disrupted enough to warrant the issuance of a grid alert status,” it added.

In late May and early June in 2021, red alerts were issued due to the thin power supply in the Luzon grid.

RELATED VIDEO: