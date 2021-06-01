Luzon grid on red alert starting 10 a.m. June 1 due to low power supply: NGCP

The Line of Duty. Line-men work on cleaning the powerlines that straddles the Tagaytay ridge overlooking the Taal lake in Batangas on January 27, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Luzon grid is placed under red alert on Tuesday with potential power outages due to low power supply, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines said.

The red alert status is in place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the NGCP said in an advisory.

The grid will remain on red alert from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, it added.

Yellow alert was earlier raised from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. It will also be in place from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 12 a.m., it said.

The available capacity on June 1 is at 11,480 MW while the peak demand could reach 11,593 MW.

Manual load dropping could be implemented to balance out supply, the NGCP said. Rotational power outages have also been implemented on Monday.

Manual load dropping may be implemented in the following areas:

10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

BENECO (parts of Baguio City and Benguet)

NEECO II-Area 1 (parts of Nueva Ecija)

SAJELCO (San Jose City, Nueva Ecija)

PAMES (Pantabangan, Nueva Ecija)

QUEZELCO I (parts of Quezon)

SORECO I (parts of Sorsogon)

MERALCO (parts of Metro Manila)

"Schedule may be cancelled if system condition improves, such as if actual demand falls below projections," the NGCP said.

"NGCP encourages everyone to exercise prudence in using electricity," it added.

The high heat index, unscheduled maintenance works, and low-yield in supply were among the factors that contributed to the supply issues, the Department of Energy earlier said.

The DOE on Tuesday said "enforcement issues" on power players also contributed to the lack of power supply in Luzon.

The NGCP was unable to comply with its ancillary services, which is included in its obligations under its franchise, an Energy official said Tuesday.

Authorities have earlier warned of persistent power interruptions in the next few days due to low power supply.

