Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on Oct. 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- Pump prices are going up in the third week of January.

Petroleum companies announced the following price adjustments starting January 16, Tuesday:

PILIPINAS SHELL (effective 6 a.m.)

Gasoline - P0.30/L increase

Kerosene - P0.90/L increase

Diesel - P0.90/L increase

CLEANFUEL (effective 4:01 p.m.)

Gasoline - P0.30/L increase

Diesel - P0.90/L increase

More details to follow.