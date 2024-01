Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022, a day before a new round of oil price hike takes effect. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - Diesel prices may increase by as much as P1 per liter as another wave of oil price hikes is expected for the third week of the year.

Diesel prices will increase by P0.80 to P1 per liter.

Kerosene price come close with a P0.70 to P0.90 increase.

Meanwhile, gasoline prices will take the smallest hike at P0.20 to P0.40.

This comes two weeks ahead of the extension deadline for the PUV modernization program.