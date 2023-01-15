MANILA - Philippine Airlines on Sunday denied a social media post alleging that a 777 flight to Canada was canceled due to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s trip to Switzerland.

A tweet posted on Jan. 15 said that the airline "had to cancel its 777 flight to Vancouver today because [Marcos] Junior commandeered it for his trip to Switzerland."

The post further alleged that "all the crew, including pilots, stewards, and stewardesses were forced to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement."

PAL, in a statement, said the January 15 Manila-Vancouver flight was canceled last Friday, Jan. 13 due to an "aircraft situation" or a technical issue.

"[The flight's] assigned aircraft, B777 with registry RP-C7773, is currently grounded for maintenance. Affected passengers were given options based on the Passenger Bill of Rights and were booked on a replacement flight."

PAL then clarified that Marcos' chartered flight for Davos, Switzerland was also a B777 but with a different registry number.

"Charter arrangements for [the President's] aircraft was made weeks ago and DID NOT cause the Manila-Vancouver flight cancellation," the statement read.