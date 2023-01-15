President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. addresses media at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on January 6, 2023. FILE/Philippine News Agency

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday departed for Davos, Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF), where he plans to “promote the Philippines as a leader, driver of growth and a gateway to the Asia Pacific region.”

In his departure statement, Marcos said that by attending the 5-day event, he would be “meeting other government and business leaders in the World Economic Forum, and strengthen our partnerships in the years to come.”

“We will highlight the steps the Philippines is taking to mend the fissures of fragmentation in our country, and certainly in partnership with our friends, allies and partners around the world,” he said.

“The Philippines also is being given a unique opportunity to highlight the significant economic gains we have achieved in the last part of year as attested to by upward growth projections of the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank,” he said.

The President said he would also “draw attention to our efforts at building resilient infrastructure that bolsters our efforts to reinforce robust and resilient supply chains, ensure food security… while furthering climate-friendly, clean and green energy to power the Philippine economy.”

“I will share our experience as a model for managing with our partners the disruptive and transformative impact of COVID,” he said.

“I intend to share our efforts in saving both lives and livelihoods, as well as the people-centered next steps we are taking to ensure ready to meet the lingering effects of pandemic and address the occurrence of the possible next one,” he said.

“We are ready to complement regional and global expansion plans of both foreign and Philippine-based enterprises anchored on the competent and well-educated Filipino workers, managers and professionals.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) earlier said that Marcos would mention the Philippines’ plan to create a sovereign wealth fund in the coming years.

Meantime, newly-installed National Security Adviser Eduardo Año — who attended the departure honors for the President at the Villamor Air Base — said that he has yet to iron out his priorities in his new capacity.

“Siyempre, all matter affecting national security, yan ang trabaho ko,” he said, when asked about his priorities as NSA.

“I will just be a good adviser to the President,” he said in a chance interview with reporters.

Also present in the departure ceremony were other Cabinet members, military generals, and Vice President Sara Duterte, who is expected to be the caretaker of the country while Marcos Jr. is overseas.

