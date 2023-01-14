PAL: 'Technical issue' forced Davao-Manila flight to turn back

The Philippine Airlines has confirmed that its flight PR1816 from Davao to Manila experienced a "technical issue" that prompted the aircraft to return to Davao International Airport on Saturday afternoon.

Cielo Villaluna, PAL spokesperson, told ABS-CBN News that the Airbus A321 aircraft with 199 passengers on board departed Davao City at 4:34 PM and re-landed at 5:47 PM.

"We confirm that our Davao to Manila flight PR1816 returned safely to Davao Airport after experiencing a technical issue. Our Airbus A321 - with 199 passengers on board - landed smoothly," she said.

Based on the global flight tracking service flightradar24.com, the aircraft returned to Davao airport about five minutes after taking off, reaching Davao del Norte area.



Before landing on Davao airport runway, however, the aircraft reportedly underwent a fuel burn procedure to prevent overweight landing.

The aircraft was spotted near Talicud Island in Island Garden City of Samal and was tracked turning around for about 8 times before landing at the Davao airport.

Netizens were able to capture video clips of the aircraft before it landed.

PAL did not elaborate on the technical issue that PR1816 flight experienced.

"The aircraft situation is currently being addressed by our technical team. Please standby for more updates," PAL said. - report from Hernel Tocmo