BPI shortens period for 4th tranche bond offer

MANILA - The Bank of the Philippine Islands said on Thursday it shortened the offer period for its fourth tranche bond offer, which is part of its P100 billion bond program, due to strong demand.

The offer will now end on Jan. 14 instead of Jan. 21, BPI told the stock exchange.

BPI said the offer period was shortened "due to overwhelming demand from investors, which includes institutional investors as well as high-net-worth and retail clients."

BPI is the country's fourth largest bank in terms of assets as of September 2021, data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas showed.

Philippine Stock Exchange president Ramon Monzon earlier noted the increase in retail trade investors despite the pandemic.

The year 2021, Monzon said, was also a "fantastic year" for capital raising after a number of firms successfully listed on the stock exchange.

