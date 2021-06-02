PSE president says 2021 'fantastic year' for capital raising

A masked worker cleans the lobby of the Philippine Stock Exchange amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Taguig City, Metro Manila, Philippines, Sept. 30, 2020. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters/File Photo

MANILA - The year 2021 is shaping up to be a good year for capital raising in the Philippines with several more initial public offering and real estate investment trust offers in the pipeline, Philippine Stock Exchange president Ramon Monzon said Wednesday.

Homegrown brand Monde Nissin on Tuesday listed in the PSE following its "blockbuster" debut, which raised P48.6 billion in what was called the largest IPO in history, Monzon told ANC.

Del Monte Philippines Inc is also set to launch an IPO that aims to raise some P44 billion, he said.

Two more REITs offerings, sponsored by Filinvest Land and Robinsons Land Corp, are also on the pipeline, he added.

"I guess I can say the capital raising pipeline for the market this year is fantastic," Monzon said.

Monzon said the PSE has already "exceeded" last year's capital raising achievements by "almost 20 percent."

Currently, there are 2 REITs listed in the stock exchange namely Ayala Land's AREIT and DoubleDragon's DDMP.