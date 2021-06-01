Lucky Me! maker Monde Nissin debuts on PSE after blockbuster IPO

MANILA - Monde Nissin on Tuesday listed in the Philippine Stock Exchange following the country's largest initial public offer.

The Lucky Me! instant noodles maker's IPO consists of 3.6 billion common shares at P13.50 per share with an overallotment option of 540 million common shares.

It is also the largest food and beverage IPO in Southeast Asia.

"The extraordinary level of commitment that we received is a testament both to the Philippine economy and to the world-class company that we have built and the significant growth opportunity ahead of us," said Monde Nissin CEO Henry Soesanto during the bell-ringing ceremony.

PSE President and CEO Ramon Monzon and Monde Nissin CEO Henry Soesanto rang the PSE bell on June 1 at the start of the trading day to mark Monde Nissin's listing. pic.twitter.com/tXesP6fk3s — Jessica Fenol (@JessFenol) June 1, 2021

"Brand affiinity" likely played a huge role in the brand's IPO success with its line of iconic products, PSE president and CEO Ramon Monzon said.

Proceeds from the public offer will be used for capital expenditures, loan repayment and redemption of convertible notes.

Monde Nissin's iconic Lucky Me! instant noodles and SkyFlakes are household brands in the Philippines.

Alternative meat Quorn is also under its portfolio.

The Philippines could be the largest IPO market in Southeast Asia this year following the listing of several companies and the listing of real estate investment trust (REITs).

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more in iWantTFC

-- with a report from Reuters