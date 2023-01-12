MANILA - The Department of Budget and Management said on Thursday it has provided P1.285 billion under the 2023 budget of the Department of Transportation to fund the government's Service Contracting program which implements the LIbreng Sakay for the EDSA Busway System.



This is in line with R.A. No. 11936 or the 2023 General Appropriations Act signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the DBM said in a statement.

“May pondo po ang Service Contracting Program sa ating FY 2023 GAA. Naglaan po ang pamahalaan ng Php1.285 billion para maipagpatuloy ang programang ito ngayong taon,” DBM Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said.

“We understand the plight of our commuting public. And so President Bongbong Marcos gave us a directive to do our part, and to exert our best to help ease their burden. The Service Contracting Program, which funds Libreng Sakay is a big help,” she added.

The Service Contracting Program paves the way for the continuation of the Libreng Sakay program, it said.

“Malaking tulong po ang tipid-pasahe sa araw-araw na pamumuhay ng mga kababayan natin. Whatever amount they save daily, they can reallocate to equally or more important needs such as budget for food, electricity, tuition fee, among others,” the Budget Secretary added.

The Libreng Sakay program is a joint project of the DOTr and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to ease the burden of rising prices for commuters.

As of Dec. 27, a total of 164,966,373 passengers have availed of the program, data from the LTFRB showed.



