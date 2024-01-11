MANILA - Batangas Congressman Ralph Recto will be the Philippines' new Department of Finance secretary, his wife former Batangas Governor Vilma Santos-Recto confirmed on Thursday.

"In fact, manunumpa siya tomorrow Jan. 12 bilang bagong Secretary of Finance," Santos confirmed in an interview with Abante TeleTabloid.

Recto will be taking over from incumbent Finance Sec. Benjamin Diokno.

"Andoon siya tomorrow kasama ako, kaniyang pamilya," Santos said when asked if Recto will be in Malacañang Palace on Friday.

Recto currently sits as one of the deputy speakers of the House of Representatives. He also served three terms in the Senate.

Recto also served as Secretary General of the National Economic and Development Authority from 2008 to 2009 under former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

During his Senate stint, Recto pushed for the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Act, the Rice Tariffication Act, the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act, among others.



As a sitting Congressman, he is also listed as the principal author of several bills including measures that seek to help medium, small and micro-enterprises.

Diokno was appointed as Finance chief by President Ferdinand Marcod Jr. at the start of his term. Before this, Diokno served as Governor of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, and Budget Secretary under former President Rodrigo Duterte.