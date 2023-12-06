Recto can be effective Finance chief: investment banker

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Congressman Ralph Recto has what it takes to be a successful Finance Secretary, according to investment banker Stephen Cuunjieng.

Amid rumors that Recto is set to take over from incumbent Finance chief Benjamin Diokno, Cuunjieng said the Batangas congressman “is qualified and he would fit the model of a successful politician-finance secretary.

“Do I think he could be a very effective Finance Secretary? Yes, he has the ingredients to do it,” Cuunjieng told ANC.

The investment banker said a good finance minister needs to understand that government financial issues are not simply limited to finance, and must appreciate that there are social and political ramifications to financial and economic policies.

A news outfit reported earlier this year that Diokno would head the Maharlika Investment Corp, and Recto would replace him in Finance.

Diokno promptly shut down these rumors, which circulated before the Palace announced that Rafael Consing Jr was going to head the Maharlika Investment Corporation.

Recto, who currently sits as Congressman of Batangas' 6th district, headed the National Economic and Development Authority during the administration of former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo.