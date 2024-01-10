MANILA — Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion on Wednesday highlighted the need to reskill and upskill Filipino workers to address the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the country’s labor force.

Concepcion, who is also the lead for jobs for the Private Sector Advisory Council, said the impact of AI is also one of the issues they are focusing on.

“There are also threats to these sectors – BPO, call center. And we have to prepare for the eventual, you know, AI entry – it’s already coming and that we have to provide the necessary people with either reskilling them in new areas of opportunity or upskilling them,” he continued.

Concepcion also noted the need to "fortify" MSMEs to withstand other issues, such as the entry of stiffer competition from foreign investors.



“May mga bagong negosyo diyan katulad nitong convenience store, DALI, isang convenience store talagang binabagsak nila ang presyo and that is also going to hurt some of our sari-sari stores because their entry is creating greater competition. So, these are what we have to prepare, we have to strengthen our micro and small entrepreneurs to upskill themselves,” he said.

Concepcion says it is important that micro-entrepreneurs be provided with more access to the market through digital platforms as well as mentorship opportunities and financing from financial institutions.



“So, it’s very important that we have to have strength in the skill level of our employees – that’s one; and we have to strengthen their own micro and small businesses – financing is one, mentorship is one and access to market. Iyong access to market alam naman natin dito iyong digital platforms malaking bagay iyan, they are providing that access ‘no; e-wallets, malaking bagay rin iyan, iyong GCash, iyong PayMaya at iba pa, marami ngayong mga e-wallets,” he said.

Last year, a lawmaker from the House of Representatives a bill that seeks to prohibit employers from making decisions based solely on recommendations or results generated by the artificial intelligence or automation systems.