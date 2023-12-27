MANILA - A congressman is seeking to regulate artificial intelligence and prevent the technology from replacing humans in the workforce.

Quezon City 1st District Rep. Juan Carlo Arjo Atayde has filed House Bill 9448 which seeks to prohibit employers from making decisions based solely on recommendations or results generated by the artificial intelligence or automation systems.

It also seeks to prohibit the replacement of human workers, displacement, loss of security of tenure, or diminution of existing salaries and/or benefits because of the adoption and use of AI and automation technologies.

“There is a fear that the use of AI will result in displacement by substituting human workers who will then lose their jobs,” Atayde said in the explanatory note of his bill.

Atayde said the measure will regulate the use of artificial intelligence and automation systems. It also seeks to promote labor augmentation as employers may deem AI useful in the workplace, provided that AI governance policies are in place.

“It is important to create a clear framework on the use of AI to minimize the chances of discrimination. The government should set forth policies in welcoming the adoption of new technologies such as artificial intelligence that would augment human intelligence and skills without destroying or replacing jobs,” Atayde added.

The bill explicitly bars employers and recruiters from using AI or automated systems as their sole or primary basis in the hiring and termination of employees.

It also bans the use of AI or automation technologies to replace human workers unless equivalent alternative employment opportunities for affected human workers are made available.

However, the bill exempts cases of retrenchment provided that the losses incurred are substantial, whether actual or "reasonably imminent." The retrenchment must also be reasonably necessary and is likely to be effective in preventing the expected losses.

The bill won’t apply to industries or positions where AI or automation technologies are deemed necessary for safety, efficiency, or the overall benefit of society.

Employers implementing AI or automation technologies resulting in job losses are mandated to provide assistance to affected human workers.

Employees will be given the right to refuse AI-driven evaluations and may request alternative evaluation methods.

Persons who violate the proposed law may get jail time of 6 months to 6 years. if the offender is a juridical entity, the penalty of imprisonment shall be imposed on responsible officers.