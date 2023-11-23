IT-BPM industry sets up AI Council to upskill BPO workers

Artwork produced by Midjourney.ai

MANILA - The Philippines’ IT and Business Process Management industry has set up an AI Council to help upskill workers in generative AI, an industry group said on Thursday.

The IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) said the industry acknowledges the significant disruption that generative AI may bring, and wants to leverage the technology to make workers more productive and efficient.

IBPAP said the AI Council will collaborate with learning academies and industry associations such as the Analytics and Artificial Intelligence Association of the Philippines (AAP).

“Together, they aim to enhance the workforce's skills in programming, data science, data analytics, and AI ethics, with the overarching goal to empower professionals with advanced capabilities, enabling them to take on higher-value tasks,” the industry group said in a statement.

Generative AI can boost productivity for contact center agents by 14 percent, IBPAP said citing a study by MIT Sloan.

IBPAP said it is dedicated to responsibly harnessing AI’s potential by and maintain the competitiveness of the Philippines in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry and its labor force amidst the challenges and opportunities presented by an AI-driven world.

It also noted that Filipinos’ attitudes to AI is changing, with a LinkedIn study showing that more than half of Filipinos are already integrating AI into their daily tasks.

A Microsoft study earlier also showed that 78 percent of Filipino workers would delegate as much work as possible to AI in order to lessen their workloads.