AI helps, not displaces BPO workers says Telus

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- A business process outsourcing (BPO) company on Tuesday said artificial intelligence (AI) will not displace any human worker.

On ANC's Market Edge, Telus International Philippines said it is using artificial intelligence to boost its employees' proficiency.

"Our team leaders (are) being augmented with an actual bot to help them with administrative tasks," said country manager Anne Munoz.

Artwork generated using Midjourney.ai

Telus said that while their human agent is focusing on the connection and conversation, the bot is assisting them by providing them real time accurate responses and solutions to customers.

Munoz said they are training their employees to be able to adapt to changes in the environment.

"We are looking at team members and encouraging employees to have a growth mindset, the ability to be able to adapt and learn faster, so that whichever technology comes our way we are able to adjust and be able to deliver to our end-customer needs," she shared.

--ANC, 5 December 2023