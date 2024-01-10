GCash among top partner wallets of Alipay+

MANILA -- GCash is among the top 4 most popular partner e-wallets of Alipay+, according to the Chinese fintech giant.

Aside from GCash, Alipay+'s other top e-wallet partners are Malaysia's Touch'n Go eWallet, South Korea's Kakao Pay, and AlipayHK.

In a statement, Alipay+ said that they have connected over 88 million merchants on more than 25 e-wallets and banking apps in 57 countries and regions as of November 2023, allowing customers to pay across borders

The mobile payment platform also said they saw an estimated 30 percent increase in total payment volume in the last half of 2023 compared to the first six months, and over 70 percent increase in daily average transactions.

Alipay+ also said they have launched their D-store, which allows brick-and-mortar businesses to take orders from customers and serve them faster.

GCash's partnership with Alipay+ allows Filipinos traveling abroad to use their GCash account to pay for food, entrance fees to tourist attractions, and even cab rides.

Aside from GCash, Alipay+ has also partnered with Asia United Bank's e-wallet platform HelloMoney for cross-border payments.

