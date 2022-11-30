AUB partners with Alipay+ for cross-border payments

MANILA –– Asia United Bank on Wednesday said it partnered with Alipay+ for cross-border payments using its own e-wallet.

The partnership will allow AUB's HelloMoney to be used for payments when traveling overseas in stores that accept Alipay+, the bank said.



HelloMoney is currently accepted for payments in South Korea and Japan for select shopping, dining, convenience stores, transport and other travel-related merchants, the bank said.



“With Alipay+'s global presence through its integration with local merchants worldwide, our HelloMoney users will have a wider reach in payment acceptance while ensuring a safe and secure digital transaction,” said Wilfredo Rodriguez Jr., AUB executive vice president and head of Operations & Information Technology.

Ant Group's Alipay+ supports local payment systems by paving the way for global interoperability while broadening payment accepted by merchants.

"Despite it being a relatively young e-wallet, HelloMoney has garnered strong growth and adoption momentum among users. Through this partnership, users of HelloMoney can rely on the e-wallet when they travel overseas, too, without the hassle of carrying cash or change currencies," Ant Group's General Manager of Alipay+ Global Partnerships Jia Jang said.

AUB said its HelloMoney wallet allows users to open an account, fund transfers, buy prepaid load, remit money, pay bills, withdraw via ATM and shop using virtual Mastercard.

GCash also partnered with Alipay+ for cross-border payments initially available in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Singapore.