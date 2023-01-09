Cargo vessel runs aground in Suez Canal: Norwegian shipping agency

Crude Oil Tanker SALAMINA sails through the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt, 17 November 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM/FILE

OSLO - A cargo vessel has run aground in the Suez Canal and authorities are attempting to refloat the ship, a Norwegian shipping agency for many vessels in the Suez Canal said on Monday.

"M/V Glory grounded while joining Southbound convoy near to Alaqantarah. Suez Canal Authority tugs are currently trying to refloat the vessel", the Norwegian company Leth wrote on Twitter.

