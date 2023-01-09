Home > Business Cargo vessel runs aground in Suez Canal: Norwegian shipping agency Agence France-Presse Posted at Jan 09 2023 04:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Crude Oil Tanker SALAMINA sails through the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt, 17 November 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM/FILE OSLO - A cargo vessel has run aground in the Suez Canal and authorities are attempting to refloat the ship, a Norwegian shipping agency for many vessels in the Suez Canal said on Monday. "M/V Glory grounded while joining Southbound convoy near to Alaqantarah. Suez Canal Authority tugs are currently trying to refloat the vessel", the Norwegian company Leth wrote on Twitter. More details to follow. Megatanker that blocked Suez Canal to be released Ever Given, the ship that blocked Suez Canal, crosses the canal again Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, marine services firm says RELATED VIDEO: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, ANC Promo, Suez Canal Read More: Suez Canal cargo vessel cargoo shipping shipping line M/V Glory Norwegian liner /sports/01/09/23/football-wanderers-triumphant-in-boldens-debut/entertainment/01/09/23/maine-mendoza-zanjoe-marudo-join-ataydes-in-taiwan/business/01/09/23/high-time-to-privatize-naia-following-new-year-airspace-fiasco-poe/overseas/01/09/23/nearly-10m-birds-culled-in-japan-as-avian-flu-spreads/life/01/09/23/pinoy-style-adobo-lobster-sandwich-handog-sa-apbc-video-series