Home  >  Business

Samsung Electronics forecasts 52.5 percent jump in Q4 operating profits: statement

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Jan 07 2022 08:54 AM

Attendees look over the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE phones during CES 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 5, 2022. Steve Marcus, Reuters
Attendees look over the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE phones during CES 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 5, 2022. Steve Marcus, Reuters

SEOUL - Samsung Electronics expects operating profits for the fourth quarter to soar 52.5 percent, the South Korean tech giant said in a statement on Friday, spurred by record sales.

The world's biggest smartphone maker forecast 2021 fourth-quarter operating profits at around 13.8 trillion won ($11.5 billion), up from 9.05 trillion won in the same quarter last year.

More details to follow. 

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  ANC   ANC Top   Samsung   Samsung electronics   phonemaker   mobile phone   Samsung profit  

BRAND NEWS