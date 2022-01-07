Samsung Electronics forecasts 52.5 percent jump in Q4 operating profits: statement
Agence France-Presse
Posted at Jan 07 2022 08:54 AM
SEOUL - Samsung Electronics expects operating profits for the fourth quarter to soar 52.5 percent, the South Korean tech giant said in a statement on Friday, spurred by record sales.
The world's biggest smartphone maker forecast 2021 fourth-quarter operating profits at around 13.8 trillion won ($11.5 billion), up from 9.05 trillion won in the same quarter last year.
