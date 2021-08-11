Handout photo

MANILA - Samsung unveiled its latest line of foldable smartphones on Wednesday, along with a new line of smartwatches and earbuds during its Galaxy Unpacked event.

The Korean electronics giant took the wraps of the third generation of its Galaxy Z Fold, and Z Flip smartphones with updated specs, and in the case of the Z Fold, a new feature that allows it to use the S Pen stylus.

Besides treading on ‘Note’ territory with the S Pen, the new Galaxy Z Fold 3 also boasts of an under-the-screen selfie camera, which is a first for any Samsung device.

The folding Z series is now also more durable, Samsung said, with an IPX8 water resistance rating.

In the case of the larger Z Fold 3, which unfolds into a 7.6 inch, Samsung said users can also expect better multitasking. The Korean electronics giant said it collaborated with the developers of some of the most popular mobile apps like Spotify, YouTube, and TikTok to make these apps work better on the larger screen. Users can open 2 Microsoft Word documents and edit them simultaneously.

Unfortunately, S Pen styluses from current Galaxy Note phones probably won’t work on the Z Fold 3 as Samsung developed a new stylus designed specifically for the softer flexible display.

Meanwhile, Samsung said the new smartwatch series dubbed Watch4 now also uses Google’s Wear OS for better integration with apps from Google Play.

The Watch4 has a tighter focus on health, Samsung said, with more accurate blood oxygen tracking. It can also connect to LTE networks, which will allow users to get notifications as well as access apps like Spotify, sans a smartphone.

Industry tracker Canalys said Samsung was the top smartphone vendor in the second quarter of the year, with a 19 percent market share and 15 percent growth. Chinese brand Xiaomi was second with a 17 percent market share, following an 83 percent growth in sales. Apple was third with a 14 percent market share.