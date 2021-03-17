Samsung unveils next generation A-series midrange phones

Samsung's 2021 A series phones. Handout photo

MANILA - Samsung unveiled on Wednesday its next generation of A series smartphones targeting the midrange segment of the market.

The South Korean electronics giant said it has packed its A52 and A72 phones with great cameras, water resistance and big batteries that can last up to 2 days.

Samsung said midrange phones, which try to combine the best features of flagship phones with a more affordable price range, are set to make up 63 percent of the total smartphone market this year.

The latest A series, Samsung said, have a quad-camera system with 64MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth sensor and a 5MP macro shooter. They will also have a 32MP front-facing camera.

The phones will also feature optical image stabilization and can shoot 4K video. They will also have AI-powered scene optimizers. They will also have a pro video mode.

The A72 will also have a telephoto lens that can shoot at 3X zoom.

Super AMOLED screens will also come standard with the phones, with the A52 and A72 models having 90 Hz refresh rates. The 5G version of the A52 meanwhile will have 120 Hz.

The phones will come with 128GB or 258GB of storage, with up to 1TB of microSD support.

The A52 and A52 5G will both have 4,500 mAh batteries, while the A72 will have a larger 5,000 mAh battery.

Unlike its flagship phones, which have stopped shipping with a charging brick, Samsung said its A series will include chargers.

According to Samsung’s website, its 2020 A51 phone was the best-selling Android phone in the first quarter of last year. It was priced at P17,990 when it first came out.

Samsung has yet to announce the price of the A52 and the other models as of this posting.