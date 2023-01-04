MANILA - The Pag-IBIG Fund has deferred its planned contribution hike this year to 2024 to mitigate the impact of rising costs on Filipinos, an official said on Wednesday.

The planned P100 contribution hike, which will be equally shared by the members and employers, was suspended until 2024, Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Marilene Acosta confirmed to ABS-CBN News.

But Acosta said consultation with employers would still push thru next week to present to them the planned hike for 2024.

The plans for the increase in 2024 will be presented to the Pag-IBIG Board in March prior to the issuance of guidelines set in June, she said.

The Philippine Health Insurance Corp (PhilHealth) earlier suspended the planned increase in contribution this year on the order of President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. Marcos citing challenging economic conditions for the order.

Meanwhile, Social Security System President and CEO Michael Regino said he is confident that Malacanang won't stop the planned 1 percent increase in contribution this year.

He said the increase in contribution for 2023 and 2025 will help extend the actuarial life of the fund to 2054.

