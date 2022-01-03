Aircraft will undergo disinfection and deep cleaning before and after every flight. AirAsia

Flights to push through this month pending govt guidelines

MANILA - AirAsia Philippines is ready to adapt to new government guidelines following the surge in COVID-19 cases and the tightening of restrictions to Alert Level 3, a company official said Monday.

Metro Manila will be under Alert Level 3 from Jan. 3 to Jan. 15 as COVID-19 cases surge and the emergence of the new omicron variant.

Flights set for the month will push through pending new guidelines from the country's coronavirus task force and various local government units, AirAsia Philippines president Ricky Isla told ANC.

“We are flexible with regards to the coming government guidelines that will be announced soon. We are following our successful multi-layer safety protocols,” Isla said.

He said at least 20 to 25 percent of the carriers' flying crew have had their COVID-19 booster shots.

Isla said most flights are now break even while its cargo and charter businesses have been "strong."

AirAsia is also implementing strict cash monitoring in its operations, he added.

When asked whether the budget carrier is considering an initial public offering, Isla said "there is actually some cash that we need as a company" without confirming any plans.

AirAsia has also flown some 25 tons of relief goods to areas hit by typhoon Odette and has offered free flights to medical practitioners, Isla said.