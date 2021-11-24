MANILA—AirAsia will reactivate flight and ground crew furloughed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, its spokesperson said Thursday.

" ’Yung lahat ng mga employees natin who underwent hibernation ay i-activate na natin ngayong December para maging katuwang natin sa pagseserbisyo," Steve Dailisan said on TeleRadyo.

"So mahigit 400 ’yun. Unti-unti nating ibabablik, 15 percent o nasa mga 80 na cabin crew, piloto, at ilang ground staff natin ’yung magsisimula na ulit sa kanilang training ngayong December. At unti-unti pang madadagdagan ’yung bilang na ’yan sa darating na January.

"Effective January, lahat nu’ng naka-hibernate na employees ay babalik na."

Budget carrier Cebu Pacific, meanwhile, also announced that it has started rehiring staff who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

“Parte rin ’yan ng paghahanda namin. Two weeks ago nag-announce pa kami, nag-release na kami ng press statement na nag-reopen na kami ng hiring, at ang una naming sinabihan dito ay ’yung mga dating kasamahan sa Cebu Pacific, particularly ’yung mga cabin crew," airline spokesperson Carmina Reyes Romero said.

About a third of the employees of the airline industry left their jobs amid the pandemic, an industry group had previosuly said.