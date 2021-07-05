Budget airline airasia slashes airfare up to 50 pct during 7-day sale

MANILA - Budget airline airasia on Monday said it is bringing back its 7-day super sale with 50 percent off on flights and 20 percent discount on add-ons as it anticipates a surge in travel due to the government's vaccination rollout.

The airasia Super Sale period is from July 5 to 11 for travel from July 27 to Dec. 9, 2021, the low-cost carrier said in a statement.

Flight + hotel deals and promos with partner establishments are available, the airline said.

Retail items at the airasia shop are also 50 percent off with free delivery, it said.

airasia spokesperson Steve Dailisan said a spike in domestic air travel is expected as fully vaccinated individuals might want to visit their relatives or enjoy a leisure break.

“As airasia has been focused on recovery by partnering with industry stakeholders across the country, we look for more ways to provide deals that are perfect for any kind of new-normal traveler. We look forward to expanding our offerings in the Philippines, and providing the most affordable and accessible travel and lifestyle products available to Filipinos," he said.

The aviation industry is among the most badly hit by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippines, meanwhile, plans to inoculate 50 to 70 million of its over 100 million population by the end of the year to achieve herd immunity.

RELATED VIDEO: