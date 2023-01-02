MVP offers connectivity, power supply protection after NAIA crisis

MANILA - Business tycoon and PLDT Chairman Manny Pangilinan on Monday said his group is ready to help the Department of Transportation address the crisis in the county's main gateway which caused massive flight disruptions on New Year's Day.

Pangilinan, whose flight from Japan to Manila was affected by a technical issue with the Air Traffic Management Center (ATMC), said in a tweet that his group is willing to offer colocation, data centers, connectivity and power supply protection.

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport is the country's main entryway.

"If our Group could be of any help to DOTr/CAAP, we’d be happy to participate - colocation of 2nd, even 3rd, redundancies in our nationwide data centers, required connectivities - fiber, satellite, wireless - robust even redundant power supply protection etc," the businessman said in a Tweet.

Air traffic above the Philippine airspace was temporarily disrupted on Jan. 1 due to technical issues that affected thousands of domestic and international passengers.

Airport operations resumed past 4 p.m. on New Year's day while the resumption of normal airport operations might take around 72 hours, the DOTr said in a statement.

