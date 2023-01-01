MANILA -- (UPDATED) Air traffic at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is now back to normal following the technical issues experienced on Sunday, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said.

In a statement, DOTr said airport operations resumed partially at 4 p.m, and normal operations resumed as of 5:50 p.m.

The Air Traffic Management Center went down due to power outage at 9:49 a.m. Equipment restoration is still ongoing, DOTr added.

The first flight that landed after the six-hour delay was from Brisbane, Australia. The first flight to depart was bound for Hong Kong, leaving the airport seven-and-a-half hours since the technical issue happened.

The wide-ranging delays at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) were caused by “technical issues” at the air navigation facilities of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), the group confirmed in its apology issued January 1.

A total of 282 flights departing and arriving in the Manila have been affected, with majority, or 268 of the flights being cancelled, according to a list released by the Manila International Airport Airport Authority (MIAA), Sunday afternoon.

CAAP said they have already coordinated with airlines in order to accommodate the affected passengers. Authorities also said they will be allowing 24/7 operations of the runways to allow airlines to mount more flights.

It might take around 72 hours for airport operations to go back to normal, authorities added.

