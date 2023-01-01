Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Technical issues strand hundreds of passengers at NAIA, PH airports

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 01 2023 07:35 PM

Technical issues cause delays at NAIA

Hundreds of stranded passengers crowd the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City after hundreds of flights were cancelled, delayed or diverted on New Year's Day. “Technical issues” at the air navigation facilities of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) prompted the cancellation of local and international flights, according to the Department of Transportation.

