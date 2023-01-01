Technical issues cause delays at NAIA

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Technical issues strand hundreds of passengers at NAIA, PH airports Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 01 2023 07:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Hundreds of stranded passengers crowd the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Pasay City after hundreds of flights were cancelled, delayed or diverted on New Year's Day. “Technical issues” at the air navigation facilities of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) prompted the cancellation of local and international flights, according to the Department of Transportation. NAIA flights put 'on hold' due to technical issues in New Year's Day crisis NAIA now partially operational following New Year's Day crisis Read More: NAIA PH airports technical issues /overseas/01/02/23/catholics-in-jerusalem-mourn-great-ex-pope-benedict/overseas/01/02/23/ukraine-shoots-down-45-drones-air-force/video/life/01/02/23/katuparan-ng-pangarap-sasalubong-sa-bagong-taon-ng-isang-pwd-at-huwarang-guro/news/01/02/23/2600-pasahero-sa-davao-apektado-ng-problema-sa-naia/video/life/01/01/23/alamin-kalagayan-ng-mga-biktima-ng-mercarft-2-at-bagyong-odette