LIST: Canceled flights on Jan. 2 due to NAIA technical issue

MANILA (UPDATE)- Several flights remained canceled on Monday, Jan. 2, following the technical issue in the Air Traffic Management System of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) which also grounded flights on New Year's Day.

The following flights were canceled as of 7 a.m., the Manila International Airport Authority said in an advisory.

CEBU PACIFIC - INTERNATIONAL

• 5J 845 Manila-Dubai

• 5J 760 Jakarta-Manila

• 5J 502 Kuala Lumpur-Manila

• 5J 804 Singapore-Manila

CEBU PACIFIC - DOMESTIC

• 5J 885 Manila-Cotabato

• 5J 504 Manila-Tuguegarao

• 5J 891 Manila-Caticlan

• 5J 625 Manila-Puerto Princesa

• 5J 6055 Caticlan-Manila

• 5J 447 Manila-Iloilo

• 5J 381 Manila-Cagayan de Oro

• 5J 473 Manila-Bacolod

• 5J 963 Manila-Davao

• 5J 785 Manila-Butuan

• 5J 627 Manila-Dumaguete

• 5J 451/452 Manila-Iloilo-Manila

• 5J 383/384 Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila

• 5J 561/562 Manila-Cebu-Manila

• 5J 567/568 Manila-Cebu-Manila

• 5J 619/620 Manila-Tagbilaran-Manila

• 5J 373/374 Manila-Roxas-Manila

• 5J 325/326 Manila-Legazpi-Manila

• 5J 506/507 Manila-Tuguegarao-Manila

• 5J 655/656 Manila-Tacloban-Manila

• 5J 703/704 Manila-Dipolog-Manila

• 5J 895/896 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

• 5J 951/952 Manila-Davao-Manila

• 5J 485/486 Manila-Bacolod-Manila

• (CEBGO) DG 6113/6114 Manila-Naga-Manila

Meanwhile, the following CebGo and Philippine Airlines flights between Manila and Cebu were also canceled as of 12:30 p.m., according to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA):

• PR1867 Manila-Cebu

• PR1868 Cebu-Manila

• PR1859 Manila-Cebu

• DG6715 Cebu-Cagayan

• DG6925 Cebu-Butuan

• DG6410 Cebu-Iloilo

The Department of Transportation on Sunday said Air Traffic Management Center (ATMC) resumed partial operations by 4 p.m. on Jan. 2 while normal operations were restored by 5:40 p.m.

According to the latest statement by the DOTr on late Sunday, equipment restoration is still ongoing.

Airlines advised passengers to check flight schedules before proceeding to the airport.

