US Secret Service insists Trump well-protected despite second scare | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

US Secret Service insists Trump well-protected despite second scare

US Secret Service insists Trump well-protected despite second scare

Agence France-Presse, Gianrigo Marletta with Sebastian Smith in Washington
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
absnews
|
US politics
|
US elections
|
Donald Trump
|
assassination attempt
|
Kamala Harris
|
US Secret Service
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.