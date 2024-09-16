US media names suspect in apparent Trump assassination attempt | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

US media names suspect in apparent Trump assassination attempt

US media names suspect in apparent Trump assassination attempt

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
donald trump
|
fbi
|
secret service
|
assassination attempt
|
Ryan Wesley Routh
|
united states
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.