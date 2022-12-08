Home  >  Spotlight

PH considered hotspot for online sexual abuse and exploitation of children

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 08 2022 11:12 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

A UN Special Rapporteur said the sexual abuse and exploitation of children in the Philippines is a big problem that needs to be addressed by the government.

This is among the observations in the preliminary report of Mama Fatima Singhateh at the conclusion of her 11-day visit to the Philippines. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 8, 2022
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   UN Special Rapporteur   Mama Fatima Singhateh   online sexual abuse   child abuse   child exploitation  