Home > Spotlight PH considered hotspot for online sexual abuse and exploitation of children ABS-CBN News Posted at Dec 08 2022 11:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC A UN Special Rapporteur said the sexual abuse and exploitation of children in the Philippines is a big problem that needs to be addressed by the government. This is among the observations in the preliminary report of Mama Fatima Singhateh at the conclusion of her 11-day visit to the Philippines. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 8, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, Read More: ANC The World Tonight UN Special Rapporteur Mama Fatima Singhateh online sexual abuse child abuse child exploitation /video/news/12/08/22/afp-confirms-chinese-militia-vessels-moving-closer-to-palawan/video/news/12/08/22/proponents-to-recommend-using-bsp-profits-as-capital-for-proposed-maharlika-fund/sports/12/08/22/uaap-ust-women-vow-to-build-on-unexpected-final-4-stint/entertainment/12/08/22/celine-dion-cancels-shows-due-to-rare-neurological-disorder/video/news/12/08/22/pagbaba-ng-minimum-age-ng-mga-senior-sa-56-ipinapanukala