Tuguegarao locals shelter fellow residents amid Cagayan deluge

Watch also in iWantTFC

MANILA - Residents of Tuguegarao City offered shelter to their fellow locals who fled their homes after massive flooding struck the province of Cagayan and the whole region of Cagayan Valley.

Josephine Ayungan told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo that some areas in the Tuguegarao, especially low-lying villages, seemingly sank due to severe flooding in the city.

"Lagpas pa rin ng tao (ang baha) kasi mayroong mga bahay dito na two-storey 'yung building nila, mataas na 'yon. Abot pa rin 'yung second floor nila," said Ayungan.

"'Yung iba nasa bubong na sila ng bahay."

Ayungan said she and other residents helped neighbors and families afflicted by the deluge.

"'Yung iba iniwan na nila 'yung bahay nila, dito na sila sa'min," she said.

Ayungan called for relief goods, especially food and water, to be sent to the city, where power and water supply lines were cut.

The massive flooding was caused by rainfall from Typhoon Ulysses and the northeastern monsoon, Cagayan Gov. Manuel Mamba earlier told TeleRadyo, resulting in overflow at Magat Dam.

The dam was forced to release excess water to the Magat River, a tributary of Cagayan River, after it reached critical level.

This led to floods in Cagayan Valley, especially in villages along Cagayan River.