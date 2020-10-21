Home  >  Spotlight

6,000 OFWs stranded in Metro Manila due to PhilHealth's debt to Red Cross

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 21 2020 11:40 PM

The Duterte administration wants the Philippine Red Cross to resume its COVID-19 testing services after the chief executive promised it will settle half of the debt owed by the state health insurer.

The project's shutdown has resulted in a spike of stranded migrant workers in quarantine facilities. - The World Tonight, ANC, October 21, 2020
